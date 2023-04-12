NEWBURYPORT — The city lost another legend when former Newburyport High School football and baseball coach Jim Stehlin died Wednesday at age 90.
Stehlin coached football from 1964 to 1983 and served as the school’s athletic director until 1993.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the former Arlington Street resident came to the city as a teacher/coach in the early 1960s and brought a tremendous sense of pride to the community.
“He turned Newburyport High School football and baseball into the thing happening in town,” he said. “We used to have stands on both sides of the stadium and it was literally standing room only for his teams.”
Stehlin’s death comes just two weeks after former Mayor Byron Matthews died March 25 at age 94.
“Talk about two Newburyport legends. And they were legends in different ways,” Reardon said. “Byron was on the city side of things and then Jim came from the schools.”
Stehlin’s teams were always formidable squads that left everything on the field and were successful for more than three decades, the mayor added.
The Brandeis University alumnus and All-American quarterback won a trio of state championships as the head coach of Newburyport High as well as eight league championships, finishing with an overall record of 126-64-3.
Former Mayor Mary Anne Clancy said Stehlin epitomized the word “class.”
“He was a quiet force who commanded respect and demanded excellence in everything he did,” she said. “He just had an incredible impact on so many players and students that went through Newburyport High School.”
Steve Hines, who played defensive back and halfback for Stehlin from 1971 to 1973, said his former coach was a man who earned the respect of generations.
“He had command presence,” he said. “When he walked into the room, people just took notice and listened. He was such a positive influence on so many people.”
Hines is the father of late 1st Lt. Derek Hines, who died while serving in Afghanistan. He said Stehlin was there for he and his family after the deaths of two sons.
“I lost my oldest son in Afghanistan in 2005 and he was here at my house that day. I lost a second son two years ago and he was here,” Hines said. “He was here for me and many others. That is more than just being a coach. That is just being a great person who had such a positive influence on so many throughout his long life.”
A successful campaign to name the World War Memorial Stadium athletic field after Stehlin in 2015 was a testament to the man’s reputation, according to Clancy.
“There were hundreds and hundreds of his former players who came to surprise him on the field the night (of the dedication),” she said. “That’s the impact he had on them.”
Reardon said his father, Neil, had Stehlin for a baseball coach and he was still the athletic director when the mayor was a student at Newburyport High in the early 1990s.
“He brought so much integrity to things and was an absolute legend who had such a positive impact on so many generations of Newburyporters that went way beyond after they left high school,” Reardon said.
Proof positive came last summer when roughly 100 people attended a surprise 90th birthday party for Stehlin at The Park Lunch. Reardon issued a birthday proclamation in Stehlin’s honor.
Reardon said the Army veteran continuously made time for people and made sure to pull him aside that day to ask him how his job was going.
“He always knew the right things to say to people,” Reardon said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
