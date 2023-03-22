NEWBURYPORT — For more than 19 anxious months, local residents held their breath wondering if The Thirsty Whale would ever reopen after COVID-19 forced its former owners to close the State Street institution in 2020.
All that changed in late 2021 when former bartender Stephanie Romano and her fiancé, Haven Marceau, bought The Whale, as it is most commonly called, from Craig Pessina and Steven Jewett.
More than a year later, The Whale is thriving to the point where it is adding live music and expanding its food menu. Proof positive came Friday when St. Patrick’s Day festivities drew hundreds of thirsty patrons and proved that The Whale is swimming along nicely.
Romano serves as owner while Marceau is the general manager. The couple had to wait until Super Bowl Sunday in 2022 to host a soft reopening, which saw more than 90 guests by 2 p.m.
“We knew that people were ready for it,” Marceau said. “The word had gotten out, so people were ready as soon as we opened the doors.”
“It was just packed,” Romano added.
The Whale got off to a good start last year, according to Romano, who said it has been chugging along steadily ever since.
“I’m so happy we took this leap,” she said. “We’re rolling with the punches and it’s been great. It really hasn’t stopped and we are very fortunate.”
Romano did say, however, that she and Marceau have been finding plenty of souvenirs left by customers over the years, such as personal notes and antacid tablets in the mouth of a large novelty shark, as well as tiny, plastic babies stuck in the brickwork.
“A couple of our regulars have placed these little babies all over the place,” Romano said. “They’re in the cracks and all throughout. There’s babies everywhere.”
Snowstorms have a habit of filling the pub, which has a capacity of about 150 people, according to Marceau.
“People clear out their driveways and go down to The Whale when it snows because they don’t have to commute,” he said.
Romano and Marceau have kept things interesting by hosting a dart league every Tuesday night and they are looking forward to offering live music on Sunday afternoons.
“We had a lot of our regulars come back and there are just so many new people in town who just come and hang out,” Romano said. “You really could literally meet anybody and have a conversation and relax together.”
The St. Patrick’s Day celebration was the second under Romano and Marceau’s ownership and saw more than 500 people grabbing a $7 Guinness draft or a Thirsty Mai Tai (at least three rums, amaretto and pineapple juice.)
“I think Friday was our second biggest day since we’ve been open after the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year and that was a huge week for us,” Marceau said.
Romano and Marceau initially planned on offering some sandwiches and perhaps hot dogs as menu items last year. But, thanks to chef Simon Alaoui, The Whale now offers appetizers such as fried mushrooms, jalapeno poppers and fried ravioli as well as subs, salads, club sandwiches and gyros.
“We really want to get people coming in to think about the food more and more,” Marceau said. “Simon revamped the menu about a month ago, with a focus on what people have been looking for.”
The couple are preparing to soon offer Thirsty Whale merchandise such as T-shirts and hats.
“We know people want it and I would expect we have some merchandise ready within the next couple of months,” Marceau said.
The Whale is all about family, according to Marceau, who said people come to catch up and meet new people.
“They come and share stories that everyone has heard, over and over. But they still make people laugh and smile,” he said.
The Whale makes patrons comfortable, Romano added.
“You can meet anybody from any dynamic,” she said. “You’ve got your local fisherman hanging out and they are having a conversation with the local lawyer.”
Susan Titterington of Rowley said she has been a “huge fan” of The Whale ever since the 1980s, calling it a “fun home away from home.”
“It’s a comfortable, warm, welcoming place and easy to get into,” she said. “If you just want to grab a quick drink and have a conversation, you can do that. If you don’t want to talk, then people will leave you alone, too. I have met incredible friends there over the years and we don’t have a lot of those places anymore.”
Titterington added that she is excited about The Whale’s new live music program.
“They will have blues, jazz, funk and all kinds of music. Stephanie and Haven are doing a remarkable job with the place and they are very vested in it,” she said.
Middle Street resident Bruce Bailin said The Whale is a place where people from all walks of life can come together and catch a ball game.
“You’ve got people from mechanics, to doctors, to everything in between in there. Somebody once told me it’s like the bar in ‘Star Wars.’ and it’s a lot more affordable than than most other places these days,” he said.
Bailin said Romano is “a machine” when mixing drinks.
“She can serve three people faster than anybody else can serve just one,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
