Iconic Seabrook seafood restaurant for sale 

SEABROOK – Markey's Lobster Pool, a fixture of the local restaurant scene for almost 50 years, is up for sale as its owner looks to retire in the near future.
The Route 286 eatery, along with a two-bedroom ranch house, a farm stand and more than 14 acres of land carries a price tag of $3.8 million, according to a KW Commercial real estate listing.
The price also includes a 50-car parking lot, exterior storage, a second floor three-bedroom apartment above the restaurant, and an 11,500-square-foot overflow parking lot. Most of the acreage is on tidewater land, limiting further development.
The listing highlights the business's "high-traffic area with excellent visibility" and the fact that it has a beer and wine license that extends to its patio. It has a permitted capacity of 350 people and features local water and sewer connections with natural gas service.
"Rare opportunity to own a prosperous, established, fast-paced seafood restaurant on the New Hampshire seacoast that has been in business for over 50 years," the listening reads.
According to the listing, the owner is looking to retire. The listing also states the offering is "strictly confidential" with information only given to "qualified buyers" who sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Town Manager Bill Manzi said the Markey family has been a cornerstone of Seabrook for decades and he wished them "all the best."
"We thank them for all their years here," Manzi said, adding he hopes whoever purchases the business meets the "gold standard" much like the Markey family.
Phone calls to KW Commercial real estate agents Ronald Fredette and Krissy LaPorte were not returned. When a reporter tried to reach Markey's Lobster Pool, phone calls went straight to a full voice mail box.
The town of Seabrook's online assessors data base shows the property, listed as 420 Route 286, was last assessed at $411,000. It was last sold in 2012 for $249,533.
