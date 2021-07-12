If This House Could Talk begins 6th year

NEWBURYPORT – The sixth year of the If This House Could Talk self-guided tour of historic homes and businesses takes place in conjunction with Yankee Homecoming from July 31 to Aug. 8.
If This House Could Talk is a way for Newburyport residents to share a little piece of history about their house with the community.
Participants are asked to hang a poster during the week that includes the history, a unique story, or a quick fact about their house or the people who lived in it. Free poster board is available at the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center.
If This House Could Talk is sponsored by the Newburyport Preservation Trust and the library's Archival Center.
To be added to the map of participating homes, register your house number at http://mapme.walknewburyport.com.
To see the list of participating locations, go to Http://map.walknewburyport.com Besides individual homes, there will be some additional posters placed around town created by the If This House Could Talk committee.
To learn more about the event, visit https://walknewburyport.wordpress.com/.
