'If This House Could Talk' now in book form      

NEWBURYPORT – The committee that organizes the annual "If This House Could Talk" self-guided walking tours throughout Newburyport recently published a book that pulls the house photos and history into one volume.
If This House Could Talk-Newburyport 2020 print edition is available to purchase for $25 at Jabberwocky Bookshop in The Tannery or by ordering through Amazon. This year’s 149-page, 8.5 x 11” book includes full-color photos of each poster and house that participated in this year’s If This House Could Talk event. Also included are images of historic maps and photos from the Newburyport Public Library’s Archival Center.
All high-resolution photos were taken by Newburyport photographer Bob Watts.
All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Newburyport Preservation Trust.
