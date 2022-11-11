NEWBURYPORT — The “If This House Could Talk — Newburyport 2022” print edition is now available locally and online.
The 148-page book includes color photos of each poster and house that participated in this year’s If This House Could Talk. Also included are images of a few historical sites.
The book is a collaboration of the If This House Could Talk organizing team. The event and book highlight the history and spirit of Newburyport and take place every year as part of Yankee Homecoming’s Heritage Tours. All high-resolution photos were taken by Newburyport photographer Bob Watts.
Residents may purchase the books for $25 each at Jabberwocky inside The Tannery. Hardcover versions arrive Wednesday and cost $49.95.
The book is also available to order through Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.