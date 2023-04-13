NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings awarded and pledged $394,250 in the first quarter of 2023 through its charitable foundation, President and CEO Michael J. Jones recently announced.
The largest grants included $25,000 gifts to Anna Jaques Hospital and North Shore YMCA to support mental health and other wellness initiatives as well as various events.
The bank also donated $20,000 to the Newburyport Education Foundation to support the Newburyport High School Investment Club and other events; $10,000 to the Amesbury Education Foundation to support its Hall of Honor; and $10,000 to Wellspring House to sponsor its History Lives Here event.
“Supporting individuals and nonprofits in need within our communities has been a cornerstone of our vision for more than 200 years,” Jones said. “As the economy continues to challenge so many, we will do everything we can to support our local nonprofits who support those in our communities who need it most.”
Additional donations and pledges were made to the following nonprofit organizations in the first quarter: 1st Lieutenant Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund; Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund; Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders; Amesbury High School; Amesbury Improvement Association; Beverly High School; Building a Better Beverly Inc.; Byfield-Newbury Baseball Softball; Cantemus Chamber Chorus; Colleen Ritzer Memorial Fund; Educational Foundation for Rockport; Essex County Community Foundation Incorporated; Essex County Trail Association Inc.; Essex National Heritage Commission; FRAXA Research Foundation, Friends of Ipswich Elementary Schools; Friends of the Ipswich Elderly, Friends of the Topsfield Library; Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association; Gloucester High School; Gloucester Pride Stride Committee; Green Beverly 107Q; Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District education fund; Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District education fund; and Hamilton Regional High School.
Also, Harborlight Community Partners; Harry Lee Cole Elementary School; Healing Abuse Working for Change; Horizons for Homeless Children; Ipswich High School; LEAP for Education; Mental Makeover; Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society; Merrohawke Nature School; Montserrat College of Art; My Brothers Table; Newburyport Chamber Music Festival; Newburyport Choral Society; Newburyport Elementary School PTO; Newburyport High School; Newburyport Maritime Society; North Shore Concert Band; On Stage Inc.; Opportunity Works; Plummer Youth Promise; Our Neighbors’ Table; PTA Massachusetts Parent-Teacher Association; Pentucket Regional School District Parent Alliance Inc.; Rockport Middle School; Rockport High School; Rockport Garden Club; Rotary Club of Gloucester Foundation; Salem High School; Science from Scientists Inc.; SeniorCare Inc.; St. Peter’s Fiesta; The Community House; The Ellie Fund; The Gloucester Adventure; The Hammond Museum; Topsfield Public Schools; Topsfield Public Schools; Town of Salisbury Parks & Recreation; Travis Eliot Landreth Memorial Scholarship Fund Inc.; Triton Regional High School; Tri-town Council on Youth and Family Services, Inc.; VNA Care Network; and YWCA of Newburyport.
