NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings expects to begin construction on its controversial State Street expansion project by June, according to a bank official.
On July 6, the Planning Board approved the bank’s plans to build a two-story, 16,000-square-foot addition to its headquarters at 93 State St.
The project, which would eventually see up to 65 employees working in three downtown buildings, was initially denied by the board in March 2021 after concerns about potential massing at the site.
But the decision was appealed in Land Court by the Institution for Savings, which also proposed a settlement agreement that lowered the addition’s cornice and a proposed connector’s height by 18 inches, along with other changes.
Bank President and CEO Michael Jones said on Tuesday the bank is “very excited” about the board’s approval and he expects construction to begin by June.
“This really helps us complete our campus here on State Street,” he said.
Jones added that the construction would take roughly 18 months and the bank is renovating its commercial office building at 79 State St., which it purchased last year. The commercial office building is next to its lending office at 81 State St.
The bank’s plans are moving forward despite harsh criticism from neighbors, who said the renovations would have a negative impact on the area. Neighbors formed the Respect Our Historic Neighborhood Facebook group and have actively opposed the project since January 2020.
Founding member Claire Papanastasiou said her group did not appeal the Planning Board’s decision due to the expected high cost of litigation.
Papanastasiou also said Respect Our Historic Neighborhood will continue to encourage city residents to engage with local government to preserve Newburyport’s historic character.
The Institution for Savings has about 180 employees working in 15 branch locations, as well as its Newburyport headquarters.
Jones said he plans to move the finance and retail departments from the bank’s Ipswich office to the new Newburyport campus, which could see between 60 and 65 employees working in the three State Street buildings by late 2024.
“This is what we would call a vacant piece of land and we are developing it. That is big for us and, as the bank grows, it will be nice to be able to have a good amount of our employees based here since we did start here 200 years ago,” he said. “It will be nice to have finance on campus, along with our customer service individuals.”
The expansion project would also include a single-story garage at 12 Prospect St. that features automated stacked employee parking on the first floor.
“They call it a puzzle system,” Jones said. “Basically, it is a three-tiered system where we have one level that is underground, one level that is at surface, and another level that sits right above that surface level. So you are looking at three cars stacked.”
Bank employees would have electronic key fobs that the automated parking system recognizes and their vehicles would be placed on a hydraulic lift before they can access them.
“They use these in a lot of condominium facilities in Boston where they really need to be able to efficiently park cars,” Jones said.
The main office lobby at 93 State St. would be open throughout construction next year but the drive-up tellers and ATM may be temporarily closed on an as-needed basis, Jones said.
He added that bank will do its best to work with neighbors during construction, which would see work vehicles parked in the customer parking lot at 93 State St.
“This is a construction job and it will be a construction site. But we want to see as few disruptions as possible,” he said.
The bank is updating its 1980s wing, which would make the office at 93 State St. fully handicapped accessible. That project should be completed by Oct. 31.
Bank employees have been parking temporarily in the lot at Immaculate Conception Church during construction and will do so again when the expansion project begins next year.
“This will be good for the city and the merchants, who will obviously see a lot of foot traffic,” Jones said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
