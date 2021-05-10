IFS restores 150-year-old main office lobby

NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings recently completed extensive restoration and renovations to its headquarters at 93 State St.,150 years after opening its doors.
The main office lobby’s original marble tile floor, patched through the years, was restored using the original pink, gray and dark cedar Tennessee marble tile installed when it was built, according to a press release.
The tile was provided by Colonial Marble Co. of Everett. Behind the teller line, carpet was removed, and oak floors discovered under the rug were stripped and refinished.
The bank’s unique ornate mahogany moldings and woodwork, which includes ornately carved Corinthian capitals and other sculpted details, were sanded and refinished, and the original concrete floor surrounding the vault was repaired and preserved as well, the release said.
After stripping and repainting the 20-foot ceilings, contractors removed the 1970s-style canned ceiling lights and installed five brass chandeliers. All of the main banking floor walls were also painted and new wall sconces installed; new draperies and upholstered benches will be added shortly.
In addition to Colonial Marble, Perkins Painters of Salisbury, Mark Batchelder Construction of Newbury and Bill Hoyt Painting of Merrimac completed the project for the bank. Historic preservation consultant Judith Selwyn of Preservation Technology Associates consulted on the project.
“We could not be happier with the results of this restoration,” said bank President and CEO Michael J. Jones. “This majestic building, designed by well-known local architect Rufus Sargent in the early 1870s, was described at the time of its building as Newburyport’s major, if not singular, contribution to the brownstone era of American building history, and we have made considerable efforts over the last few years to ensure its longevity. This building is a historic icon in Newburyport, both inside and out. We look forward to completing the renovations of the 1980s building in the near future.”
In late 2019, the bank completed an extensive exterior restoration of the original building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.