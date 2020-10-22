AMESBURY – Institution for Savings officials sprung a surprise to open Our Neighbors’ Table’s annual breakfast on Tuesday, pledging to match up to $10,000 for the nonprofit is the community donates that much by the end of the month.
The broadcast event on Tuesday, streaming from the Market at the Jardis-Taylor Center, focused on the impact that community donations and investments have had in spreading food security even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The theme of Unity in Community carried through with appearances and pre-recorded conversations with ONT partners, volunteers and former guests, according to a press release.
Institution for Savings President Michael Jones and Chief Operating Officer Kim Rock announced the matching gift.
“The tireless work that the staff and volunteers at Our Neighbors’ Table do to provide food for families and individuals is so commendable,” said Jones. “For every dollar donation, ONT can provide a meal to someone in need, so $10,000 donated from our community, matched dollar for dollar by the Institution for Savings, will provide 20,000 meals right here in our community.”
Contributions to the community challenge can be made at ourneighborstable.org/breakfast through Oct. 31.
ONT Executive Director Lyndsey Haight highlighted the strategies the organization has taken to keep food available throughout the pandemic.
“Coronavirus has interrupted just about every aspect of our lives, but it has not changed ONT’s vision and its commitment to make food universally available and accessible,” she said.
ONT has continued to distribute groceries and meals through the pandemic and, to date, has distributed more than 1.1 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and more to more than 4,600 neighbors across the region. More than 1,400 people, including more than 350 from Newburyport alone, have sought help from ONT for the first time this year.
The annual event, co-hosted by 92.5 The River on-air personality and ONT Board member Dana Marshall, recognized the 2020 Community Champions ONT volunteer Bob Murciak, and the four school districts of Amesbury, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton for going above and beyond to connect their neighbors and students with food in this unprecedented time.
To listen to the annual breakfast online: https://www.ourneighborstablelive.com/
