NEWBURYPORT — An iftar, the daily Muslim breaking of the fast during the month of Ramadan, will take place virtually via Zoom on Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. for the Greater Newburyport community.
The event is hosted by the city’s Human Rights Commission.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Everyone in Greater Newburyport is invited to join local Muslims, members of the Islamic Center of Boston, and friends from Newburyport as they share their Ramadan traditions with the community.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with a welcome from Mayor Donna Holaday and an introduction of panelists. An explanation about what Ramadan is will be given followed by a panel discussion from 7:15 to 7:50 p.m. when the breaking of the fast takes place at sundown (7:56 p.m.).
Traditionally, fast is broken with a date and a sugary beverage or water. But any bite-size snack and beverage will do. Participants are asked to have these handy so everyone can take a bite and a sip together in unison at sundown.
The event concludes at 8 p.m. with a brief video to observe prayer.
Anyone with questions can email nbpthrc@gmail.com.
The registration link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s-l--8DgTAeYSgm4gQdRXQ
Informational links provided by the Human Rights Commission:
https://www.vox.com/2017/5/25/11851766/what-is-ramadan-2021-start-date-muslim-islam-about
https://www.islamicity.org/8304/understanding-islam-and-muslims
“Nadia’s Ramadan” is a nine-minute, family-oriented video about Ramadan from a young girl’s perspective. It is well-suited for school-age children and families. This video was designed with the intent to be suitable for viewing in public schools.
“This is Ramadan: (10 minutes). Another short video that is a good overview of Islam with a focus on Ramadan and fasting narrated by six people giving their perspectives and viewpoints.
“What it’s like to be a Muslim in America — Dalia Mogahed” (16 minutes). An informative, thought-provoking TED talk that takes the key issues of anti-Muslim speech and actions head on.
