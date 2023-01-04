NEWBURYPORT — “Il Bastardo da Vinci,” a musical, is returning to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Friday through Sunday for one weekend only.
The musical premiered in September only for COVID-19 restrictions to close the show early. In all, there were five attempts to return the musical to the stage only to be thwarted, according to officials.
“Il Bastardo da Vinci” tells the story of a young, single mother faced with a heart-wrenching decision for the best future for her illegitimate son. It is directed by Anna Smulowitz, with the book and lyrics written by Camille Garro and composed by Dan Connors,
“What is meant to be on stage a story of courage, hope, vigilance, determination, loyalty and love, has in fact been a true example of art imitating life”, Garro said. “My play takes place in 15th century Italy, with the Black Plague and accusations of wizardy and witches setting the scene. Because of all these adversities, with ironic twists and turns and a surprising reveal, my finale song, ‘I Will Rise Above’, was eerily prescient to what my cast has endured for the past three to four years. They have proven to rise above and beyond!”
The audience will enjoy a complete range of genre of music, from operatic to rock ‘n’ roll because, “Each song was written to support the gamut of moods that each scene displays,” said Garro, who emphasized that she did not want this musical to be categorized in any specific slot.
“My cast is so talented and the range of songs and styles allow them to put their best talent forward,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.