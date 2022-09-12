NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport and the Firehouse Center for the Arts present "Il Bastardo DaVinci," a new original musical by local resident Camille Garro with music by Daniel Connors.
The first show is Sept. 23 and the production runs through Oct. 2 at the Market Square theater.
The event, directed by Anna Smulowitz, is based on certain historical events involving Leonardo DaVinci’s creative inspiration. It draws on the dark side of 15th century Italian society and the unbreakable spiritual connection between mother and son.
Garro builds on hysteria and accusations of wizardry and witches that combine with the bubonic plague to set the scene in the Renaissance Italian village of Vinci.
A young mother makes what seems to be the best decision for the future of her illegitimate son. She struggles to come to peace with her decision.
The production was scheduled to be presented two years ago and was postponed several times due to COVID-19 complications, according to the producers.
Performances take place Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30, and Oct. 1-2. Friday's performance is at 8 p.m. Saturday performances are at 1 and 8 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for members at $35 for nonmembers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.