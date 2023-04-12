NEWBURYPORT — Imagine Studios presents its “One World Earth Day Concert, Drum and Dance Benefit” for local environmental groups on April 22 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase St.
The concert will feature Afro-Pop Mamadou Band, Wangari Fahari, Lucky Leroux, speakers and special guests. Tickets are available by donation at the door.
Earlier in the day, the cafe will offer free jazz and bluegrass jams, plus outdoor Earth Day family activities, demonstrations, world crafts, environmental action information plus outdoor Earth Day family activities, demonstrations, world crafts and environmental action information from 1 to 5 p.m.
For a complete schedule of activities: www.imaginestudios.org, Facebook, kristine@imaginestudios.org or 978-834-0367.
