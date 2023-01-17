NEWBURYPORT — Join Imagine Studios for a new year of community drum circles and open mics in Newburyport at The People's Cafe', 64 Purchase St. The next drum circle takes place Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. Join the studio for a "joyful circle of rhythm and song." Bring percussion instruments or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.
Imagine Studios' next open mic takes place Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. Each month will include feature acts and open mic. for music, poetry, stories, stand up and more. Sign up in person, starting at 6:30 p.m.. This month's featured performer is local acoustic guitarist-songwriter Heather Sheldon.
For more information visit: www.imaginestudios.org or email kristine@imaginestudios.org, or phone 978-834-0367.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.