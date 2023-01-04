NEWBURYPORT — Ring in the new year with Imagine Studios’ community open mic on Friday at 7 p.m. at The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase St.
The monthly event includes feature acts and open mic for music, poetry, comedy and stories. Sign up in person at 6:30 p.m.
This month features Imagine Studios co-founder, singer-songwriter Lucian Parkin. Parkin’s original compositions combine soulful poetry with acoustic and electric guitar. Stay tuned for the 2023 release of his new album, “Tommyknockers.”
For more information, visit imaginestudios.org, kristine@imaginestudios.org or call 978-834-0367.
