NEWBURYPORT – The following students were named to the honor roll for the second quarter at Immaculate Conception School.
GRADE 5
Principal’s list: Jude Anderson-Song, Taran Bolger, Max Byron, Joshua Casaletto, Kaitlyn Christie, Anthony Davis, Eve Eastman, Maria Frueh, Brooke McCarron, Ciara McCarty, Declan McCarty, Sam Valentine.
First honors: Reece Anderson, William Figulski, Finley Goodrich, Ariana LaCourse, Bryson Laird, Lindsay Longacre, John Pironti, Patrick Solomon.
Second honors: Sophia Fink, Ava LeBlanc, Grace Pironti, Joshua Tangorra.
Honorable mention: Declan Garvey, Sayde Gayton, Cody Watson.
GRADE 6
Principal’s list: Christopher Connors, Fiona DeLisle, David Pearce, Olivia Schneider, Allison Simons, Kathleen Wichroski, Margaret Wichroski.
First honors: Nicholas Donovan, Phoebe Li Eyink, Shea Hoffman,Tyler Thorne.
Second honors: Delia Bernau, Mateo Calapiz, Lincoln Hamel, Eloise LeDuc, Anna Nazzaro, Kayla Pham, Beckett Rathbone.
Honorable mention: Ronan Byrne, Colton Foss, Clara Graves, Matthew Hale.
GRADE 7
Principal’s list: Eva Davis, Julia Davis, Brittany Figulski, Milena Mataac, Maeve McCarty, Matthew Nazzaro.
First honors: Amelie Arteaga, Bree Buxbaum, Gregory D’Ambrosio, Emma Finch, Liam Hoffman, Rebecca Hussey, Colby Ostrowski, Owen Penzi-McConnell, Olivia Williams.
Second honors: Ben Cormier, Juliana Cowles, Piper Herndon, Harry Meurer, Maddox Moscardini, Matthew Spero, Thomas Thoreson.
Honorable mention: Thomas Bernier, Gwendolyn Murphy, Audrey Powers, Oliver Stevenson.
GRADE 8
Principal’s list: Lila Anthony, Cecelia Batchelder, Alessandra Bell, Madeline Hopwood, Katharine LaFlamme-Howe, Ava Moran, Kayley Simons, Maxwell Walker, Margaret Welch.
First honors: Madeleine Graves, Joseph Labrecque, Caroline Perry, Madeleine Rhoden, James Kench.
Second honors: Jackson Anderson, Reese Bromby, Meghan Eastman.
Honorable mention: Aiya Al Khatib, Aidan Byrne, Faith Hamel, Michael Papatola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.