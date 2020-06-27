NEWBURYPORT – The following is the 4th quarter honor roll for Immaculate Conception School.
5th Grade
Principal’s List: Lydia Boddy, Morgan Boddy, Christopher Connors, Fiona Delisle, Phoebe Li Eyink, Anna Nazzaro, David Pearce, Ronan Refour, Olivia Schneider, Allison Simons, First Honors: Riley Boddy, Ronan Byrne, Mateo Calapiz, Matthew Hale, Shea Hoffman, Blake Hogan, Michael Kelcourse, Eloise LeDuc, Charlotte Lindner, Beckett Rathbone, Tyler Thorne, Second Honors: Delia Bernau, Collin Courtney, Nicholas Donovan, Colton Foss, Jackson Furneaux, Amanda Linteris, Honorable Mention: Lincoln Hamel
6th Grade
Principal’s List: Steven Amorosino, Bree Buxbaum, Gregory D’Ambrosio, Eva Davis, Julia Davis, Brittney Figulski, Rebecca Hussey, Milena Mataac, Maeve McCarty, Matthew Nazzaro, Colby Ostrowski, Owen Penzi-McConnell, Audrey Powers, Henry Solomon, Olivia Williams, First Honors: Thomas Bernier, Benjamin Cormier, Emma Finch, Piper Herndon, Liam Hoffman, Harry Meurer, Maddox Moscardini, Oliver Stevenson, Thomas Thoreson, Second Honors: Amelie Arteaga, Ella Bonner, Juliana Cowles, Gwendolyn Murphy, Matthew Spero
7th Grade
Principal’s List: Lila Anthony, Cecelia Batchelder, Alessandra Bell, Madelyn Graves, Madeline Hopwood, James Kench, Joseph Labrecque, Katharine LaFlamme-Howe, Kayley Simons, Maxwell Walker, First Honors: Aiya Al Khatib, Reese Furneaux, Ava Moran, Michael Papatola, Margaret Welch, Second Honors: Jackson Anderson, Molly Bernard, Reese Bromby, Faith Hamel, Honorable Mention: Nicholas Azzi, Aiden Byrne, Meghan Eastman, Eoin Garvey, Faith Hamel, Caroline Perry
8th Grade
Principal’s List: Grace Belknap, Maeve Delisle, Caroline Gray, Nicolette Licare, Catherine Navarra, Lily Papatola, Blake Parker, Flynn Plowman, Katherine Powers, First Honors: Alexander Brescio, Stephen D’Ambrosio, Alex Herndon, Samantha Leary, Lillian LeDuc, Rudy McQuaid, James Ostrowski, Rudi Pryor, Anna Riley, Michael Spero, Christianne Trudel, Second Honors: Matthew Burgess, Savannah Colbert, Jessica Nguyen, Abigail Ragusa Honorable Mention: Ryan Azzi, Lucas Michals, Willian Navarra, Julia Salvati
