ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library presents its Introduction to Immigration Series beginning Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
Join the MIRA Coalition for this series with relevant, up-to-date and accurate information on immigration topics. Open to all who would like to increase their knowledge of immigration-related topics and learn about helpful resources for immigrant populations.
Monday, April 10 - ABCs of Immigration
Monday, April 24 – Rights and Benefits of Immigrants
Monday, May 8 – Immigration Policy Updates and the Work Ahead
Registration is required for each Zoom program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the Rowley Public Library web site at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Those who register will receive an email with the Zoom link.
