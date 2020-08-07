Impossible Dream to host 'Virtual Sail' on Sunday

NEWBURYPORT — The Impossible Dream will set sail once again from the city's waterfront on Saturday, but this time, the 60-foot, universally accessible catamaran will only be taking passengers onboard via a Facebook livestream.
Since 2018, the wheelchair-friendly sailboat has stopped in Newburyport during its annual summer voyage up and down the East Coast, offering tours for members of local organizations that work with people with intellectual or physical disabilities. The custom-built boat is also operated by many sailors and crew members with physical disabilities.
But because of safety concerns related to COVID-19, the boat will not be taking anyone aboard during this visit. Instead, it will offer a "Virtual Sail" that will be livestreamed Sunday at 1 p.m. from the Impossible Dream's Facebook page.
Members of the boat's crew will take viewers on a tour of the catamaran and discuss its mission to raise awareness of barrier-free design and to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities through sailing. From there, the boat will head toward the mouth of the Merrimack River and cameras will livestream views of the local coastline.
Alan Gamble, a local boater who has organized the docking of the Impossible Dream in the city, said in years past the boat's Newburyport visits have taken about 100 people onboard, many of them in wheelchairs, from rehabilitation centers or local organizations.
But this year, Gamble said the captain and crew decided that the COVID-19 risk was too great for them to hold a traditional sailing venture but they still wanted to visit the city and share their mission.
"Even with precautions, social distancing and mask wearing, a lot of people that would have come with us would have been at extra risk," Gamble said. "This way, people can still go for a virtual sail and learn about the history of Newburyport."
The livestreamed trip will include a narration of Clipper City history using notes from local historian Ghlee Woodworth's new book, " Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail — Volume 1."
Atria Merrimack Place will stream the event for its residents on big screens.
Gamble said he believes the "Virtual Sail" will give viewers a taste of the Impossible Dream experience, and that next year, he hopes the boat will be back to take people onboard.
"This is a great opportunity for people to do something a little bit different," Gamble said. "There are a lot of people who haven't been getting the opportunity to get outdoors."
To tune into the livestreamed event Sunday at 1 p.m., visit www.facebook.com/impossibledreamcatamaran.
