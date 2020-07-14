AMESBURY — Things might get a little messy on Elm Street in the coming weeks as the reconstruction project moves into a new stage.
The $11.4 million state project runs along a 1.46 mile stretch of Elm Street from the corner of Route 110 and Elm Street and up to Clark Street in the downtown. The project has been broken down into three geographic phases with Phase 1 taking place between Railroad Avenue and Congress Street; Phase 2 takes place between Congress Street to Monroe Street; and Phase 3 encompasses Monroe Street to Rt 110.
Construction began in mid-March and Newton, New Hampshire based contractor J Tropeano Inc. has spent the past three months installing new piping and structures from the project's western limit to Oak Street. According to the city's communications director Caitlin Thayer, about 50% of the drainage work has been completed.
Road excavation from Railroad Avenue towards Congress Street has begun and utility relocation work is also taking place, according to Thayer.
A full-depth roadway excavation has also begun to remove existing pavement, curb and sidewalks and is expected to continue from Railroad Avenue to Monroe Street, with paving expected to take place after that.
"It's about to get really dusty and really bumpy at this point," she said. "They will be removing pavement and sidewalks. So, if you live on Elm Street, you really want to keep your windows closed. Because this is that section of the work when they are ripping up the pavement."
According to Thayer, Tropeano had been working in Phase 2 of the project recently and have moved back into the Phase 1 area, where a detour runs from Market Square, up Market Street, then turns right on Clinton Street, right on Congress Street, then left to Elm Street.
"They told us in the beginning that they could be working in more than one geographic phase at a time," Thayer said. "That is what we are going to see coming up."
She said that workers are also expected to install traffic signals throughout the end of August and she also suggested that motorists find alternative routes getting into the downtown.
"We have made it really clear to MassDOT and the contractor that we want them to keep the inbound traffic flowing as often as possible," she said. "Every once in a while, they have to close down the street in both directions because the work they are doing requires that they have the whole street. But we made it really clear to them that they need to keep that inbound open, as much as possible."
Tropeano is also expected to begin building the drainage work needed between I-495 and the entrance at the Stop & Shop supermarket off of Elm Street, as well as a section of the city from Oak Street to Bay Street soon.
Thayer went on to say that the contractor is being mindful of the potential return to classes at the Sparhawk School on Elm Street when making its plans.
"They're paying close attention to the fact that, if we go back to school in the fall, then they don't want to cause more trouble for Sparhawk," Thayer said. "So they are trying to get as much work done, especially in front of Sparhawk, as they can before the school season starts."
According to Thayer, Tropeano has run into a few surprises along the way but none that have delayed the project.
"They've been hitting a lot of leads that they weren't expecting on Elm Street," she said. "Construction changes and it is always pretty fluid. So they will be making decisions on the fly to move the progress along. But I have heard that they are ahead of schedule because there are much fewer cars on the road. But no end date has been given to us or anything like that."
Elm Street Reconstruction Project website: www.amesburyma.gov/public-works/pages/elm-street-reconstruction.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
