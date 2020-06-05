SALISBURY — Weekend concerts and fireworks were not popular items while personal responsibility was during a special online COVID-19 community forum Thursday night.
Town Manager Neil Harrington joined Pierce-Cote Advertising/Regan Communications president Brad Schiff in welcoming a number of residents to a virtual Zoom public forum which was also broadcast live on Salisbury Community Television and Media Center Thursday night.
The roughly two-hour community forum focused on asking Salisbury Beach summer stakeholders what they feel is the best way to open the annual summer season during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We wanted to give the general public, year-round residents of Salisbury, summer residents, renters and day visitors an opportunity to give the town your suggestions about ways in which we can help make the summer here in Salisbury an enjoyable experience," Harrington said. "We want to give all stakeholders a chance to voice their thoughts, ideas or concerns about how we can balance protecting the health of the public, while also allowing folks to have a chance to enjoy time at the beach with their families and friends."
Harrington also stressed that Thursday's forum was not going to be a "back and forth" between town officials and residents and was instead designed to receive feedback on how people believe the town should move forward over the next three months.
Requests were made to limit the number of sleeping spaces in summer rental properties; limiting parking lots to 50% capacity; adding hand sanitizer to any cleaning equipment that landlords give temporary tenants; and expanding outdoor spaces for beach area businesses.
Respondents also asked that weekend concerts and fireworks be delayed until Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan and that either Harrington or a selectman update the public about the situation at the beach on a daily or weekly basis.
