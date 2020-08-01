NEWBURY -- Despite an effort to unseat him, Select Board member JR Colby retained his chairmanship after a contentious nomination process on Tuesday.
Select Board members Mike Doyle, who was elected in 2019, and Gerry Heavey, who unseated Damon Jespersen this past spring, led the charge against Colby’s re-appointment. Alicia Greco voted against her own nomination for the leadership position, instead joining Geoff Walker in support of Colby as chair.
"I see value in vice chairing for a while,” said Greco, after Heavey nominated her for chair. Greco was unanimously chosen for the second spot once Colby was approved, 3-2, to fill the top position for the third consecutive year.
Heavey cited Colby’s removal of the public comment period from the board’s agenda and the repeated presence of police at selectmen’s in-person meetings in the months prior to the pandemic as reasons she wouldn’t vote for him as chair. Residents who take the time to attend a selectmen’s meeting "have the right to address the board," Heavey insisted.
“I fully agree,” said Colby, adding that his intention is to resume time for public comment "once we get out of Zoom world" and meetings can again take place in person.
On March 10 Gov. Charlie Baker suspended certain provisions of the Open Meeting Law in order to allow remote conferencing during the pandemic. The board must “provide transparency and permit timely and effective public access to the deliberations,” but not necessarily public comment.
Other communities rotate the chairmanship on an annual basis. Why not give another board member a chance, Doyle asked. He has had difficulty getting Colby to put items onto the agenda. He opposed what he feels is Colby’s angry responses to him, his wife and other residents during past meetings.
“I think it’s time for a change,” Doyle said.
But colleague Geoff Walker supported Colby, noting his leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak. “These are serious times,” Walker said. “Continuity is important.”
In endorsing Greco for vice chair, Colby and Walker cited her ability to bring people together – which was why she should be chair, Doyle chimed in.
“We do not have a chair that will bring people together,” he said.
“She should have been chair last year," added Heavey.
In May 2019, Doyle nominated Greco first for the chair and then for the vice chair positions. Greco voted with Doyle -- reading from a prepared statement that indicated she had plans for how to continue moving forward and was willing to step up. But Walker voted with Colby and Jespersen to keep the current leadership intact.
Later at Tuesday’s meeting, a review of an ethic’s code complaint filed by Doyle against Greco earlier this year was cut short when he withdrew it, saying Colby wasn’t applying the same scrutiny to this complaint as when reviewing ethics charges against him in February, which were prompted in part by written complaints from Greco and Jespersen.
Heavey criticized Colby for not interviewing a broader group of witnesses, including the resident who initially submitted a complaint against Greco.
In February the board censured Doyle for two complaints, including allegedly creating a hostile workplace for town employees. Two other charges were sent to the State Ethics Commission for review. Colby proposed selectmen adopt the code of ethics shortly after Doyle was elected.
Greco strongly denied the charges lodged against her, which involve alleged attempts to improperly influence the Planning Board by offering biased opinions outside an open meeting regarding the special permitting process. She called them “sour grapes” and an effort at retaliation by Doyle.
“I see nothing of any substance here, nothing. I would move to dismiss,” said Colby. But the other members voted to table Doyle’s complaint. He plans to take it directly to the State Ethics Commission.
