In the Spirit: 'Oh, say, can you see?'

He gave us the finger! I couldn’t believe it, but he did! A small group of church members gathered along Route 1 in front of our church ... and an old man on the other side of the street gave us the finger! What’s up with that?
Like others, the members of our church have not been able to gather inside our sanctuary for worship since the middle of March. Starting on the first Sunday of June, however, we have been gathering in front of the church each Sunday morning to worship through our witness – not just our words.
Standing along Route 1 in Salisbury, we hold up signs that say things like: “Love, not Hate,” “Give Peace a Chance,” “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Black Lives Matter,” “United Methodists for Justice,” etc.
The response has been interesting. The majority of those passing by are supportive; honking, waving, giving us two thumbs up or the traditional peace sign. Nice.
Others, like the man I mentioned above, clearly disagree with our stand; shaking their heads in disgust, giving us two thumbs down or one finger up, or yelling as they pass, “All lives matter!” (which, of course, is true, but only if Black lives matter). While their responses are not as encouraging, at least they are engaging with us and with the issue at hand.
There is a wonderful story in the New Testament (Luke 7:36-50) about Jesus having his feet anointed with expensive perfume by a prostitute. The host of the party is aghast that Jesus would allow such a sinful person to touch him!
In response, Jesus “turned toward the woman and said to Simon [the host], ‘Simon, do you see this woman?’” (v 44a) I love it that Jesus emphasizes his point by looking at the woman as he asks Simon if he can even see her.
Simon, who was a local religious leader, was all worked up about her sinful past; her reputation, his reputation if this story got out ... Jesus, on the other hand, didn’t see any of that; he saw her. A sinner? Absolutely. But also, a daughter of God in need of forgiveness, and healing, and love — and he offered her all three, right there on the spot.
It’s a great story! But it begins with Jesus “seeing” a woman who was pretty much invisible to everybody else in the room. And then, through his words and actions, making her visible and whole.
This Independence Day weekend, we will no doubt hear multiple renditions of our national anthem in which we are asked by Francis Scott Key, “Oh, say, can you see?”
It’s a good question in light of all that is going on around us. Can we see our neighbors whose lives have been upended by coronavirus? Can we see our fellow citizens of color who are the victims of systemic racism? Are we – at long last – beginning to be able to see that “systemic racism” to which we, who are white, have been blind for so long?
As I said, most of the people who pass us during our Sunday morning “witness bearing” are supportive. Some are clearly not supportive but are at least engaged.
The ones who trouble me most are those who stare straight ahead, eyes glued to the road, accelerating past as quickly as they can, almost — almost —as if they can’t see us. Or, maybe worse yet, as if they don’t want to see us ... .
There’s an old hymn that contains the lines:
“Open my eyes, that I may see,
glimpses of truth thou hast for me.
Place in my hands the wonderful key,
That shall unclasp and set me free ... .”
Open our eyes, Lord, and set us all free ...
Amen
The Rev. Ken Roughton is a retired pastor and member of East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
