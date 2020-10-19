NEWBURY — The Newbury Food Pantry will remain closed on Friday after shutting down last week due to a COVID-19 scare involving one of its directors.
Jane Merrow, co-director for the food pantry, said she tested negative for the virus over the weekend, days after she unknowingly came in contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus. But as an additional precaution, she said the food pantry will remain closed this Friday, Oct. 23.
Merrow first told The Daily News on Monday the pantry would reopen on Friday, but called back shortly after saying that she and her fellow organizers had changed their minds, and that the extended closure would come as an additional precaution.
"I really don't think there's a risk, but we're staying closed just as a precaution so people will be comfortable," said Merrow.
Last Thursday, Merrow, who co-directs the food pantry with Susan Boccuzzo, worked at the pantry with about 12 volunteers while food was being delivered, but later that day was told she may have been in contact with someone on Tuesday who tested positive for COVID-19. As suggested by the Newbury Health Department, the pantry shut down its weekly day of food service last Friday.
The pantry is located at First Parish Church on High Road, and typically feeds between 250 and 300 people each Friday. Additionally, volunteers deliver food to about 80 households per week.
Merrow said last week that she had no symptoms but was promptly tested on Thursday; everyone who was present at the food delivery was told to self-quarantine until they test negatively for the virus.
“We’re just closing on the cautionary side,” Merrow said at the time, adding that she did not come in contact with any food, but spent the morning breaking down boxes.
“Even though everyone had masks on and used socially distancing, we decided to take a precaution to keep everybody safe,” she said.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
