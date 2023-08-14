AMESBURY — Folks who missed out on the first weekend of Cider Hill Farm’s inaugural Harvest Party need not worry as the event will be back with all the same delights next weekend.
The party kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m. and carried on through Cider Hill’s business hours until 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will follow the same schedule next weekend, according to organizers.
Those who attended had the opportunity to pick more than 25 varieties of blooms, sunflowers, beans, heirloom tomatoes and carrots. The atmosphere was aided by family-friendly live music, while people also enjoyed hayrides, hands-on activities, hard cider and food trucks, all of which will return, according to organizers.
“At the end of the day, we are farmers and we not only try to farm and grow food, but we also try to create experiences on the farm,” general manager Jennifer Durocher said.
The first-ever Harvest Party is taking the place of Cider Hill Farm’s annual Peach Festival this year. The festival could not be held this year due to the farm losing its peach crop during an arctic frost in February.
“We were all awake the night that the temperatures dropped to negative 14 degrees,” Cider Hill program director Valerie Rosenberg said. “We know that dormant peach buds can sort of withstand quite a chill and even go down to negative 5, negative 8 degrees. But when it got to the negative 14 and stood there for eight hours, we all knew that it was done.”
She said the Peach Festival will return next year.
“The trees are absolutely fine. It really does mean that the farmers just need to prune those trees heavier this summer and they’ve already done so, and we should expect a very abundant peach crop again next year,” Rosenberg said.
She said everyone at the farm was immediately determined to come up with an alternative.
“We have always been very solution based as most farms and farmers are. The weather is what it is, and we just kind of have to find things that we can do and create memorable experiences for the community,” Rosenberg said.
She said watching parents show their children how to pick carrots is her favorite part of the weekend.
“Seeing the faces of those little ones really understanding that the carrots don’t just come from the grocery store, that they’re actually coming from beautiful soil and that they need to get washed and there’s a lot of work to it. There’s this sneaky education moment mixed with the beauty of being able to pick fresh food,” Rosenberg said.
She estimated that by the end of next weekend, roughly 3,000 people will have visited the farm for the Harvest Party.
While visiting the farm is free, tickets must be purchased in advance for pick-your-own activities and are available at www.ciderhill.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.