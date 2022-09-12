NEWBURYPORT — Mary Ellen Lepionka, an independent scholar and researcher of the Indigenous history of Essex County, will visit “The Morning Show” on Sept. 15.
Lepionka is a retired college instructor and author with a master’s degree in anthropology from Boston University and doctorate work from the University of British Columbia. She taught cultural and physical anthropology at Boston University and other post-secondary institutions.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Lepionka about the Pawtucket people who lived in Agawam – now known as Ipswich – with a focus on their relations with the Massachusetts Bay Colonists.
Lepionka will discuss the Pawtucket’s leadership by their "Sagamore" Masconomet, and when and how the properties currently held by the Trustees of Reservations at Crane Beach, Castle Hill, and Choate (or Hog) Island were acquired from the Pawtucket by John Winthrop, Jr., the son of the first governor of the Colony.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
