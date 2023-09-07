NEWBURYPORT — The city’s third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day event takes place Oct. 7 at Waterfront Park.
The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a day of Indigenous music, drumming, dance, cultural presentations, artisans, advocacy, hands-on activities and workshops.
This free, family-friendly outdoor gathering celebrates traditional and contemporary Indigenous cultural arts, knowledge and diversity, honoring the region’s Pennacook, Abenaki and Wabanki nations and all native peoples, and supports recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the city, state and national levels.
Community participation, including Indigenous and allied partners, sponsors, volunteers, educators, students, and others, is welcome.
To get involved and to learn more, email kristine@imaginestudios.org or call 978-834-0367.
For a complete schedule, visit imaginestudios.org.
