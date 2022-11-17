NEWBURYPORT — Join Indigo Artist Studio for its holiday open house where five local artists will feature artwork including monotypes, mixed media, painting, wearable art and whimsical pottery. Artists include Cara Gonier, Maria Malatesta, Leslie Scanlon, Helen Tory and Mary Arthur Pollak.
Open house hours begin on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, from Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A reception takes place Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Indigo Artist Studio is located at 53 Middle St., Newburyport.
