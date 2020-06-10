Indivisible-RISE hosts program Tuesday

NEWBURYPORT – Laura Weisel, a leader of the volunteer organization Force Multiplier, will explain Tuesday how people can focus on making an impact on the election this fall.
The presentation, hosted by Indivisible-RISE Newburyport via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will help viewers determine where their financial donations can be most effective. She will introduce the organization and provide time for questions and discussion. For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
Force Multiplier is a grassroots group that uses data-based analytics to identify the most strategic U.S. House and Senate races as well as high-impact states for the Electoral College. The organization then raises money it can then direct to those campaigns.
Weisel has been a full-time volunteer with Force Multiplier since its inception in 2017. She is chair of the group's fundraising committee, co-chair of the operations committee, and a member of its steering, political strategy and community building committees.
Weisel retired from Harvard Medical School in 2018, where she was a senior administrator and the founding executive director of Harvard Catalyst | The Harvard Clinical and Translational Science Center. She is a graduate of Williams College and the Yale School of Management, and has been a political activist since high school.
Indivisible-RISE Newburyport carries out political action through several working groups created and run by its members, including a voter registration task force and legislative watch team that focuses on tracking local legislators’ sponsorship and positions on bills at the Statehouse, according to a press release.
The goal is to help people fulfill their desire to be politically active even with limited time to commit. In addition to monthly meetings, held every third Tuesday, Indivisible-RISE holds two weekly drop-in action hours that aim to boost voter engagement at the national level.
In-person action hours are suspended during social distancing, but efforts and initiatives are continuing. For more information, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com or visit Indivisible-RISE Newburyport.
