NEWBURYPORT – This year marks the 25th anniversary of a comprehensive composting education initiative led by the Compost Council Research and Education Foundation.
The theme is “Why Soil Loves Compost” and, while COVID-19 has eliminated group events, the foundation is using a variety of communication efforts to promote this theme and the value of composting for gardens, communities and the health of the environment, according to a press release.
Newburyport’s Energy and Recycling manager, Molly Ettenborough, said in the release, “Composting is good for our community on a number of levels as it reduces the amount of trash and the ancillary costs associated with waste disposal.
“Additionally, it enriches and maintains moisture in our soils, reduces the need for fertilizers that subsequently enter our water system, encourages the production of beneficial bacteria, and lowers our carbon footprint,” she said.
In addition to improving the health of soil, other key benefits of compost and organics recycling noted by the foundation include: Reduced pesticide and chemical use; a reduction in soil-borne and other plant diseases; reduced methane emissions from landfills; and compost offers a significant answer to climate change mitigation.
In many Essex County communities, there are programs that honor the overall benefits of composting on a local level.
Residents are given the opportunity to build or purchase backyard composting bins and some communities have compost drop-off stations. There is also a curbside pickup service program provided by such firms as Black-Earth Compost at https://blackearthcompost.com/.
To reinforce the overall need to reduce waste and to support community efforts such as Newburyport’s “Toward Zero Waste” initiative, a team of stewards is working to develop a plan and program to maximize participation in composting practices and programs.
Anyone who wants to participate in this project can contact Sarah Hall at Sarahhall7777@gmail.com or acesnewburyport@gmail.com.
