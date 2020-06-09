NEWBURY – A red-tailed hawk injured when it flew into a car traveling about 50 mph over the weekend is alive today thanks to former Triton science teacher Dave Taylor who raced to the scene Saturday and brought the bird to a local animal hospital, according to car owner Lindsey Ness.
Ness, of Newbury, said she was driving toward Rowley on Route 1 around 7 a.m. Saturday when she heard a loud thump. Her son said he saw the hawk launch itself from ground level and slam into the car.
"He just went 'boom,' right off my front bumper," Ness said. "No damage to my car, just his poor little wing."
Ness said she immediately began driving around looking for the hawk.
"I felt awful – awful. I didn't want to leave him to die," said Ness, who called herself a huge animal lover.
She and her son saw the bird perched on a guardrail. "He could walk, but he couldn't fly. It looked like it was his wing"
She called the Newbury Police Department where a dispatcher told her he would call Taylor. Over the years, Taylor has saved dozens of injured birds, many of them large birds of prey.
Taylor came to the scene soon after and brought the bird to the Newbury Animal Hospital on Hanover Street for treatment. From there the hawk was sent to the Rowley Animal Hospital where it was examined by Dr. Danielle DiBoot and X-rays taken.
Matt DiBoot, the hospital's practice manager, said the bird didn't have any fractures but was suffering from shock. DiBoot also said the bird was in "good health" but had suffered an earlier injury that had healed. Monday morning the hawk was transported to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, where it will be rehabilitated and released into the wild once deemed fit.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
