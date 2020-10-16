NEWBURYPORT – The deadline is approaching for anyone who wants to sponsor a brick on Inn Street.
The Newburyport Parks Commission and Newburyport Parks Conservancy are offering the chance for residents and businesses to leave their mark on Inn Street through the brick sponsorship program. Participants can honor an individual, group or business by sponsoring a brick for $100 that will be placed in the plaza surrounding the Inn Street fountain and splash pad.
The bricks are expected to be installed in time for the December holidays. Bricks must be ordered by Friday, October\\\ 23. Bricks may be ordered online by visiting: http://newburyportparks.org/inn-street-brick-sponsorship.html. Email info@newburyportparks.org with questions.
