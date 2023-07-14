NEWBURYPORT — Just in time for the dog days of summer, the Inn Street Fountain splash pad is up and running again. But the waterworks will still need more attention during the offseason.
The splash pad was installed in 2016 and has been a popular place for kids of all ages to cool off during the summer months – when it’s working.
When asked about its track record, Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said the fountain suppling the water was built by Florida-based Delta Fountains – a company not that familiar with the weather in Newburyport.
It was quickly shut down after opening for the season in May when the Department of Public Services saw that the water level in the holding tank was dropping dramatically.
A leaking underground pipe was declared the culprit, and the DPS ran a camera through the tiny, complicated system. But workers couldn’t figure out which pipe was leaking.
“We were having difficulty because of all of the different cross sections of pipe underneath the fountain,” Mayor Sean Reardon said.
On Monday, the city brought in Tierney Contracting Corp. of West Roxbury to diagnose the problem.
Hennessey said he and head groundskeeper Mike Provencher worked with the company to find the leak and eventually bypassed it to get the city through the summer.
The fountain was running by Wednesday. Hennessey said the work cost roughly $1,500.
“A more permanent fix will happen in the short-term future,” Hennessey said.
The splash pad is typically open until October, and Hennessey said he believes the permanent fix will just be a matter of repiping the fountain.
Although the fountain was running Thursday, it wasn’t at 100%. Hennessey said the more it is used, the better it will be.
“We anticipate, as the fountain is on longer and longer, there will be less and less problems this season,” he said. “There are motors that turn down in the control room that haven’t been turning. We tend to help that along during the first two weeks of its usage. The more everything is lubed up, the better it will be.”
Tierney Contracting also manages the fountains at Boston Common, as well as a number of others in Boston.
Reardon said he was concerned the company might find a problem that would require a more detailed solution to get the city through the summer but is glad to see it running again.
“I’m thrilled and thankful for DPS and other departments for working together to get the right people here and to fix this,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
