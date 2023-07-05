NEWBURYPORT — A faded and cracked portion of Inn Street often overlooked by those who frequent it is receiving a $20,000 facelift, courtesy of the city and mega property owner Newburyport Development.
Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said the city has been working with Gary Huberdeau Masonry of North Andover for the past week to shore up a structurally sound but aesthetically displeasing concrete column near the Inn Street pedestrian overpass.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the column will be resurfaced as well as two feet of brickwork, and the perimeter of the overpass will be strengthened, pressure washed and sealed. The project carries a $20,000 price tag, he said.
Drainage will be installed as part of the masonry project and Levine said the surrounding broken and cracked border joints will be fixed.
“These are some repairs that should keep the overpass in decent shape,” he said.
Although the concrete column is missing pieces and is cracked, Hennessey said an engineering firm took a look at the pedestrian overpass it supports and deemed it sound.
“The damage was only cosmetic,” he said.
Levine added that a portion of the work includes shoring up the brick stairway to the offices of Newburyport Development, which is picking up half of the $20,000 cost while the city’s $10,000 is coming from the capital improvement plan.
Newburyport Development, part of New England Development, owns more than 50 prime retail locations throughout the downtown, including Michael’s Harborside restaurant and four marinas. A representative for the company did not return a call for comment Wednesday.
The project is a great example of the city working along with a local business for everyone’s benefit, according to Levine.
“We have shared interests here and we certainly want to make sure everything is safe around Inn Street,” he said. “This is also a key access point to offices that are owned by Newburyport Development and these repairs will help head off some future damage as well.”
Levine thanked Hennessey for his leadership on the masonry project.
The parks manager said he has been trying to complete much-needed work on Inn Street ever since he started working for the city in 2016.
“That area was sort of ignored before I came on,” Hennessey said. “I put together a five-year plan to get it to a point where it would only require annual maintenance. So we broke the project down into multiple phases of maintenance and this would be the second or third phase.”
The city began the maintenance on Inn Street prior to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2020, which Hennessey said put the work on hold for a bit.
“We tried to get a little bit more done every single season to keep it up to snuff,” he said. “That way, we don’t have a major capital improvement project facing us in the future. I don’t want this to be a $1.5 million repair because we ignored it for 20 years.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
