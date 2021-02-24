WEST NEWBURY — The Cable Advisory Committee seeks input from the public on how best to use money growing in the PEG access account.
An acronym meaning "Public, education and government," PEG funds are accumulated through a 3% fee charged to Comcast and Verizon users.
Accruing at about $12,000 per quarter, the account’s balance is now approximately $162,000, according to committee member Kevin Bowe. The balance reflects payment three of four quarters in fiscal 2021.
According to a presentation Bowe made before the Board of Selectmen last fall, the annual influx was initially used to purchase equipment to establish the town’s cable program. Then, for at least a decade, collected PEG fees were incorporated into the town’s free cash account.
Only recently was a dedicated account for PEG money established. Some of the funds are used to facilitate the recording and posting to local community access channels of selectmen’s meetings and other public sessions.
It also covered costs for the purchase of the large screen located in the first-floor hearing room of the 1910 Town Office Building. At one point, the money was used to fund the video program for the Pentucket school system, Bowe noted.
But he contends the account is not being fully utilized when compared to how other communities spend their PEG money. On behalf of the committee, Bowe recommended asking other municipal boards and committees — as well as the public — for suggestions about possible uses for the money .
One small-scale use Bowe proposed was using some of the money to educate people on ways technology can help to preserve their family photos and history.
To begin the brainstorming process, Bowe was to hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. The committee hopes to report back to selectmen within 60 to 90 days with some recommendations.
The concept was inspired by recent efforts to create intergenerational community programs as well as from feedback generated from the 200th bicentennial events of 2019, including “Voices of West Newbury,” a short film about the town and various family histories sponsored by the nonprofit Pentucket Arts Foundation, West Newbury Library and Council on Aging, and produced by Bowe.
“We hope that the limited PEG funds that are available can be used to strengthen the community fabric of the town,” Bowe stated in a press release issued over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.