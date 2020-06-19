WEST NEWBURY -- Two current and one former selectmen failed in their duties to the town, in a case involving unpaid health insurance premiums, according to the state Inspector General's Office.
In a letter sent to Town Manager Angus Jennings on June 3, the inspector general found that for 3 ½ years, Selectman Glenn Kemper accrued more than $29,000 in debt from the unpaid premiums. The debt remained unpaid for another two years -- even once he was off the insurance plan.
“By neglecting to pay the town for his share of his insurance premiums, Selectman Kemper abused his elected position and violated his duties of care to the town,” the letter says.
The inspector general further determined that board Chairman Archibald and former Selectman Joe Anderson “neglected their responsibilities to protect the public interest by failing to take corrective action with their fellow selectman. Other town employees repeatedly tried to get the selectman to pay his debt but, because of his position of authority and without support from the other selectman, they were unable to do so."
The Office of the Inspector General "recommends developing clear and precise parameters for participation in the town’s health insurance program” as well as training on fiduciary duties and responsibilities of public boards.
On Thursday, Kemper said, “While I don’t think there’s anything in it that hasn’t already been discussed, I regret how the report put my colleagues in a negative light – they don’t deserve that. This situation was my doing, not theirs, and I own it."
Lark Madden, chair of the Investment Policy and Auditor Selection Committees, called the inspector general's findings on Kemper “pretty damning.”
“I think the criticism of Archie and Joe is unfair. They’re the ones – with Angus – who finally brought the matter to light and also to the IG,” Madden said Thursday.
At a meeting last July, Archibald revealed that the board had been discussing Kemper’s situation in closed door sessions for months. The board was advised by outside counsel during these discussions.
Kemper, who filed for personal bankruptcy in March 2015, initially kept it from his colleagues and the public because he was embarrassed about his financial problems. He says he asked to know the amount of interest accrued on what he owed -- but never received an answer from the town.
“From the beginning my intent was always to make the town whole,” said Kemper, who brought two cashiers checks to the town treasurer in April for more than he was legally required to pay under state bankruptcy law. Because no one had petitioned bankruptcy court on the town’s behalf, it technically had no claim on any pre-bankruptcy amount.
No town policy or precedent existed for charging interest in such a case, but the topic of interest does appear in a redacted copy of executive session minutes from March 18, 2019 in which Archibald and Anderson are clearly attempting to craft reasonable yet achievable repayment terms for Kemper given his apparent fiscal distress.
“There was discussion regarding whether interest would be applied to the amount due, and if so what percentage and when it would begin to accrue,” according to the minutes. An extended payment period was discussed, as was defining what happens if payments are late again. It was imperative staff never again be placed in such a conflict with their boss, Archibald said. To reconcile the town’s books any outstanding amount Kemper owed would require a payoff approved by town meeting or a hike on the tax rate recap, the minutes state.
However, the letter notes "after the OIG began its review, Selectman Kemper paid the town in full."
The Office of the Inspector General also concluded “it was the other selectmen’s responsibility to address the issue; instead, they left the responsibility to town employees whose positions and salaries were ultimately overseen by Selectman Kemper….The lack of leadership from the other selectmen put these employees – who were trying to protect the town – in an untenable position.”
Archibald added the inspector general's findings to the board's June 22 agenda for discussion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.