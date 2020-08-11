NEWBURYPORT – The Institution for Savings recently awarded $20,000 scholarships to six graduating seniors throughout the North Shore, according to Michael J. Jones, president and chief executive officer. The recipients were presented with their awards during their school’s respective virtual and/or commencement presentations during May and June.
The six scholarship recipients were: Jamie Bell, Triton Regional High School; Molly Elmore, Newburyport High School; Annie Gillis, Ipswich High School; Margaret Low, Masconomet Regional High School; Molly McAreavey, Gloucester High School; and Sage Seymour, Pentucket Regional High School. They were selected from approximately 300 applicants.
In announcing the recipients, Jones said, “Our vision at the Institution for Savings is to positively affect the lives of every person, business and organization within the communities we serve. These six deserving recipients demonstrate great leadership skills, high academic achievement and most importantly strong character. We wish them success in all of their future endeavors.”
The scholarships are offered to graduating seniors from public high schools in the communities where the bank has offices including Amesbury, Beverly, Gloucester, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, Masconomet Regional, Pentucket Regional, Newburyport, Rockport, Salem and Triton Regional high schools. Eligible students must apply and/or have been accepted for admission at an accredited college or university; be among the top 50 students academically in the graduating class; and demonstrate traits consistent with the bank’s vision.
