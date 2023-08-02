NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings, through its charitable foundation, awarded and pledged more than $500,000 in the second quarter, according to President and CEO Michael J. Jones.
The largest grants included two $100,000 payments to the Ipswich YMCA and North Shore YMCA as part of multiyear pledges for the Ipswich Aquatic Center and new Cape Ann YMCA building, respectively.
The bank also granted $30,000 to Our Neighbors’ Table for grocery support and event sponsorships; $30,000 to the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center for sponsorship and programs; and $20,000 to The Salem Pantry for its market and food programs, according to a news release.
Grants of $15,000 were given to the YMCA of Greater Newburyport for its Vegout program and the Newburyport Lions Club for its annual Yankee Homecoming Road Race sponsorship. Grants of $10,000 each went to Action Inc., Beverly Bootstraps, and Ipswich Education Foundation.
“One of the greatest impacts we have as a mutual bank is to share our success with nonprofit organizations in the communities that are responsible for that success,” Jones said in the release. “We are pleased to be able to provide this much-needed financial support to those organizations that truly make a difference in our communities every day.”
Other nonprofit organizations to receive a second-quarter grant from the bank are: Amesbury Carriage Museum Inc.; Amesbury Days; Amesbury Public Schools; Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank Inc.; Assumption of the Virgin Mary; Backyard Growers Inc.; Beverly Children’s Learning Center; Beverly Council on Aging; Beverly Historical Society Inc.; Beverly Homecoming Inc.; Beverly Main Streets; Boys & Girls Clubs of Merrimack Valley; Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem; Bread & Roses Housing Inc.; Care Dimensions; Community Action Inc.; Essex County Trail Association; Essex Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated.; Family Services of the Merrimack Valley; Friends of Buker Elementary School; Friends of Veasey Park Inc.; Generous Gardeners; Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness; Greater Newburyport Village Inc.; Groveland Fire Fighters Association; Habitat for Humanity; Hamilton Wenham Friends of the Arts; Ipswich River Watershed Association; Ipswich YMCA Outdoor Aquatic Center; James L. Melvin Post 379 American Legion; Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action Inc.; John Ashford Link House Inc.; and Lazarus House Ministries Inc.
Also: Leap for Education Inc.; Lowell’s Boat Shop and Museum; Lucy’s Love Bus Charitable Trust Inc.; Manchester Summer Chamber Music Ltd.; Merrimack Valley Concert Band Inc.; Merrimack Valley YMCA; Music for Music; New England Exchange Clubs Foundation; Newburyport Film Festival Inc.; Newburyport Literary Association Inc.; North Beverly Elementary School PTO; Northeast Arc Inc.; Northeast Independent Living Program Inc.; Pentucket Activities Association Inc.; Pine Grove School PTA; Rockport Fireman’s Association; Rockport High School; Rockport Illumination Fund Inc.; Root North Shore Inc.; Runway for Recovery; Salem Pantry Inc.; Salisbury Historical Society; SCORE — Northeast Mass. Chapter 411; Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute Inc.; Supportive Living Inc.; Talia Duff Foundation Inc.; Thatcher Island Association; The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport; The Children’s Center for Communication; The Open Door; Three Sisters Garden Project; Topsfield Athletic Association; Topsfield Police K9 Foundation Inc.; Topsfield Public Schools; Triton Boosters Club Inc.; and Winners Circle Running Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.