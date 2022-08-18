NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings, through its charitable foundation, awarded and pledged over $525,000 in charitable grants to more than 70 local nonprofit organizations in the second quarter of 2022, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Jones recently announced.
The largest grants were $50,000 to Family Services of the Merrimack Valley to assist with critical repairs to its Lawrence building and $17,500 to Beverly Bootstraps for its food pantry and general operating expenses. The bank also granted $24,000 to the Newburyport Education Foundation to support various programs within the public schools including the Investment Club at Newburyport High School. It also continued its practice of regularly supporting local food pantries and community service organizations with $10,000 grants to YWCA of Greater Newburyport, Salem Food Pantry and Wellspring House.
“As a mutual savings bank, our true commitment to our communities extends far beyond just providing banking products and services to our customers,” said Jones. “From our trustees and officers to our employees, we are all committed to constantly do what we can to improve the lives of those around us every day. As the economy continues to recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic, we continue to do everything we can to support our local non-profits who provide much needed goods and services to those in our communities who need it most.”
The bank made donations and pledges to the following additional non-profit organizations: Addison Gilbert Hospital; ALS Association, Mass Chapter; Amesbury Days; Amesbury Improvement Association; Assumption of the Virgin Mary; Backyard Growers, Inc.; Boys & Girls Clubs of Merrimack Valley; Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem; BSA Troop 57 Boxford; Care Dimensions; CureCMT4J; Essex County Community Foundation; Essex County Greenbelt Association; Essex County Habitat for Humanity; Essex National Heritage Commission; Family Services of Merrimack Valley; First Congregational Church of Rowley; Friends of the Merrimac COA; Gloucester Softball Boosters; Gloucester Stage Company; Hammond Museum; Harborlight Community Partners; House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association; Ipswich Education Foundation Inc.; Ipswich Men’s Softball League Inc.; and James L. Melvin Post 379 American Legion.
Also: Leap for Education Inc.; Lifebridge North Shore; Maudslay Arts Center; Music for Music; Neurofibromatosis Northeast; Newburyport Adult & Community Education; Newburyport Elementary PTO; Newburyport Film Festival , Inc.; Newburyport Lions Club; Newburyport Parks Conservancy; North Beverly Elementary School PTO; North Shore YMCA Ipswich Aquatic Center; Northeast Arc Inc.; Peabody Cultural Collaborative Inc.; Pentucket Fine & Performing Arts Foundation; Pingree School; Rockport Firemen's Association; Rockport Garden Club; Rockport Illumination Fund Inc.; Runway for Recovery; SCORE - Service Corps of Retired Executives Association; Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute, Inc.; Supportive Living, Inc.; The Children's Center for Communication; The Gloucester Fund FBO Harbor Loop Concerts; The Gloucester Fund FBO Kops-n-Kids Fishing Program; The Pettengill House; Topsfield Athletic Association; Triton Regional High School; Triton Youth Basketball; United Way of Massachusetts Bay; YMCA of the North Shore/Cape Ann YMCA; and YMCA of the North Shore/Ipswich YMCA.
