Institution for Savings buys 79 State St.

NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings bought a commercial office building at 79 State St. this week, but said the acquisition does not minimize its need to expand its main office building at 93 State St.
The bank purchased 79 State St., which is next to its residential lending office at 81 State St., for $1.3 million from local attorney James Lagoulis, according to records at the Essex County Registry of Deeds in Salem.
The building at 79 State, constructed in 1854, was most recently occupied by attorneys and financial professionals.
The bank will renovate the building and use it for back office operations staff, including its call center, which is now dispersed across multiple locations, bank President and CEO Michael J. Jones said in a press release.
“As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, it makes perfect sense to centralize our growing retail operations staff close to our main headquarters here in Newburyport, and this location allows us to do that,” he said.
“This in no way lessens our need to expand and renovate our main office building, however, and we fully plan to proceed with that expansion as soon as we are able,” Jones said.
In April, the bank filed an appeal with Massachusetts Land Court, challenging the Newburyport Planning Board’s decision to deny the bank’s expansion plans for its location at 93 State St.
A case management conference for the appeal was held Tuesday morning with Judge Howard Speicher presiding.
This was just an initial meeting on the matter. Further details will be reported as they become available.
The bank is working with architects on a design plan for 79 State St., but a firm occupancy date has not been set.
“I purchased this building 45 years ago and know the importance of having a thriving downtown business community,” Lagoulis said in a statement.
“In looking for the ideal buyer, there were two things that were important to me: one, selling it to a local bank who would preserve the property rather than a developer who would dismantle it; and two, being allowed to see the finished product,” he added. “I will achieve both of those things with this sale to the Institution for Savings.”
