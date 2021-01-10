NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings, through its charitable foundation, recently awarded and pledged $389,625 in charitable grants to nonprofits throughout the North Shore, according to CEO and President Michael J. Jones.
The largest grant of $25,000 was given to The Pettengill House of Salisbury to support its food pantry, along with services for underserved families and individuals during the pandemic.
The bank also donated $13,000 to Turning Point Inc. to replace the handicapped-accessible ramp at an Amesbury group home and to buy holiday gifts for group home residents throughout the North Shore.
In addition, The Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf was awarded $7,500 to support programs during the pandemic.
In a press release, Jones said grants for $10,000 each were awarded to Community Action/Amesbury; Newburyport Education Foundation; Our Neighbors' Table; and Bread & Roses of Greater Lawrence.
Grants of $5,000 each included Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation; L’Arche Boston North; the City of Newburyport; Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation; Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund; Community Giving Tree; Ipswich Dinner Bell; Middleton Food Pantry; Pine Grove Elementary School; Acord Food Pantry; Rowley Food Pantry; Senior Care Inc.; and Topsfield Food Pantry.
“Our communities are blessed with so many generous nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those they serve,” Jones said. “As a mutual savings bank for 200 years, the Institution for Savings shares a very similar vision, which is why we are committed to dedicating a portion of our foundation’s assets each and every quarter toward making our communities better places in which to live and work.”
A complete list of all donations and more about the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation can be found at: www.institutionforsavings.com/charitable-giving.
