NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings recently donated $50,000 to Northeast Arc’s Campaign for Linking Lives.
Michael Jones, the bank’s president and CEO; Kim Rock, executive vice president and chief operating officer; and Mary Anne Clancy, senior vice president of marketing and communications; announced the gift during a visit to the Center for Linking Lives at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers.
“The $50,000 gift from Institution for Savings to support Northeast Arc brings us much closer to our $3 million fundraising goal,” said Jo Ann Simons, president and CEO of Northeast Arc.
“The funds will support the Center for Linking Lives at the Liberty Tree Mall, which serves as a vibrant gathering place where individuals with disabilities can reach their full potential, and learn to lead fulfilling lives alongside their peers.”
Institution for Savings, headquartered in Newburyport with 15 locations on the North Shore, is the largest mutual savings bank on the North Shore, according to a news release from the bank.
“We are so impressed with the work that Northeast Arc does every day to improve the lives of those with disabilities by helping them become full participants in our communities,” Jones said. “The Center for Linking Lives provides an inviting and supportive environment where individuals with disabilities can live inclusively alongside their peers. We are honored to support this initiative and hope that others will do the same to help them reach their financial goal.”
