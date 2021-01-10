NEWBURYPORT – The Institution for Savings, through its Charitable Foundation, recently awarded and pledged $389,625 in charitable grants to nonprofits throughout the North Shore, according to Michael J. Jones, the Institution's president and chief executive officer.
The largest grant of $25,000 was given to Pettengill House of Salisbury to support its food pantry, along with services for underserved families and individuals during the pandemic. The bank also donated $13,000 to Turning Point Inc. to replace the handicapped accessible ramp at an Amesbury group home and to buy holiday gifts for group home residents throughout the North Shore.
In addition, The Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf was awarded $7,500 to support programs during the pandemic.
In a press release, Jones said grants for $10,000 each were awarded to Community Action/Amesbury; Newburyport Education Foundation; Our Neighbors' Table; and Bread & Roses of Greater Lawrence. Grants of $5,000 each included Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation; L’Arche Boston North; the City of Newburyport; Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation; Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund; Community Giving Tree; Ipswich Dinner Bell; Middleton Food Pantry; Pine Grove Elementary School; Acord Food Pantry; Rowley Food Pantry; Senior Care Inc.; and the Topsfield Food Pantry.
“Our communities are blessed with so many generous non-profit organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those they serve,” said Jones. “As a mutual savings bank for 200 years, the Institution for Savings shares a very similar vision which is why we are committed to dedicating a portion of our foundation’s assets each and every quarter towards making our communities better places in which to live and work.”
A complete list of all donations and more about the Charitable Foundation can be found at: https://www.institutionforsavings.com/charitable-giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.