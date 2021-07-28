NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings, through its charitable foundation, awarded and pledged $600,143 in charitable grants to 76 local nonprofit organizations in the second quarter of 2021, according to President and CEO Michael J. Jones.
The largest grants were two $100,000 pledged payments for YMCA North Shore’s Ipswich Aquatic Center and the new Cape Ann YMCA facility, according to a press release.
Our Neighbors' Table received $40,000 for its grocery and meals programs and annual breakfast, and Newburyport Education Foundation received $29,204 for sponsorships and general program support for programs supporting Newburyport Public Schools.
In addition, Wellspring House received $25,000 toward its mission of helping North Shore families and adults to achieve employment and financial security through stable housing, education, job training and career readiness.
Essex County Greenbelt was awarded $20,000 for its annual Tour de Greenbelt and land conservation and preservation efforts. Friends of Ipswich Elderly was granted $7,500 for senior fuel assistance and My Brother’s Table of Lynn received $11,000 to continue its food and meals programs.
“As nonprofits continue to recover from the challenges of the pandemic, financial support is needed more than ever,” Jones said in the release. “These organizations are doing incredible work by providing much-needed services to so many in need, from food to housing to educational services and much more. We are happy that we can help.”
Other nonprofits receiving financial support from the foundation in the second quarter are: American Legion Post 98; Amesbury Days; Amesbury Public Schools; Backyard Growers Inc.; Beverly Bootstraps; Beverly Council on Aging; Beverly Homecoming Inc.; Boston Children's Hospital; Boxford Elementary School Trust; Brookwood School Inc.; Building a Better Beverly; C-10 Research & Education Foundation; Cape Ann Art Haven; Cape Ann Community Band; Cape Ann YMCA; Corey C. Griffin Foundation; Essex County Trail Association; Essex Heritage Commission; Fidelity House CRC; Friends of Beverly Recreation & Youth Services Inc.; Friends of Beverly Recreation & Youth Services Inc.; Friends of Manchester-Essex Performing Arts; Girl Scouts of Eastern MA; Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation; Gloucester Stage Company; Greater Lynn Senior Services Inc.; Hamilton Wenham Education Foundation; Hammond Museum; Ipswich Dance Foundation Inc. Ipswich Little League; Ipswich Men's Softball League; Ipswich Tigers Youth Football League; James L Melvin Post 379 American Legion; Lazarus House Ministries Inc.; Leap for Education Inc.; Lucy's Love Bus Charitable Trust Inc.; Melmark New England; Merrimac/West Newbury Softball League Inc.; and Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society.
Also: Music for Music; My Brother's Table; Newburyport Adult & Community Education; Newburyport Art Association; Newburyport Lions Club annual Yankee Homecoming Race; North Beverly Elementary School PTO; North Shore Concert Band; Ovations to the Cure; Pan Mass Challenge; Pine Grove School PTA; Pingree School: Malcolm Coates Prep@Pingree; Rockport Illumination Fund Inc.; Rockport New Year's Eve Inc.; Runway for Recovery; Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute Inc.; Sgt. Jordan M Shay Memorial Foundation; SPUR; The Children's Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf; The Impossible Dream; The Open Door/Cape Ann Food Pantry Inc.; The Pettengill House; Tinkerhaus Community Space Maker Space Inc.; Topsfield Athletic Association; Topsfield Cultural Council; Winners Circle Running Club; YMCA of the North Shore; and YWCA Greater Newburyport.
For more information, institutionforsavings/charitable-giving.
