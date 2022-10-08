NEWBURYPORT — Care Dimensions, a hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, recently received a $5,000 grant from the Institution for Savings for the nonprofit’s grief support program.
The Danvers-based center’s bereavement support services include group support for those who have experienced a death, and individual counseling for people grieving the death of a loved one served by Care Dimensions.
“Our mission calls us to support patients as well as the bereaved after the loved one is lost,” Patrice DePasquale, director of bereavement services, said in a news release. “We are so grateful to the Institution for Savings for their commitment to support grieving families in our community.”
As a nonprofit organization, Care Dimensions relies on community partnerships to sustain its work in the community.
“The pandemic dramatically increased demand for our bereavement services to support families suffering unexpected and sometimes multiple losses complicated by social isolation affecting not only hospice patients and families but entire communities,” said Care Dimensions President and CEO Stephanie Patel.
“IFS has shined a light on the importance of effective bereavement support in building healthy coping skills as well as resiliency on a personal and community level,” she said in the release. “We are grateful for their generous and thoughtful financial support.”
Care Dimensions also provides remembrance events, specialized children’s grief support programming, school-based grief support services, and programming tailored to address unique types of loss, such as newly bereaved, loss of spouse/partner and loss of parent, the release said.
“As a mutual savings bank, the Institution for Savings is committed to making our communities better places in which to live and work,” said Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael J. Jones. “Community health is very important to us, and this donation will support Care Dimensions’ efforts to deliver quality care to so many in the communities we serve. We are happy to help.”
Care Dimensions’ hospice and palliative care services, as well as bereavement support, are offered in the communities served by the Institution for Savings.
