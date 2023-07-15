NEWBURYPORT — Bankers are usually comfortable working with numbers. And once again, Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael Jones and Executive Vice President and COO Kimberly Rock will prove that true by taking on the number 160: the number of miles they each will ride in the Pan Massachusetts Challenge Ride on Aug. 5-6.
While the cycling duo raised more than $260,000 in their first eight years, their 2023 goal is lofty, hoping to top $60,000 this year and bring their nine-year total raised to more than $300,000.
The event, now in its 43rd year, has raised more money for charity than any other single weekend athletic fundraising event in the country.
All money raised by riders goes to cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. The ride passes through 46 communities across Massachusetts.
Last year, the event raised $69 million to support Dana-Farber, bringing the total raised since 1980 to $900 million for cancer research and patient care. With several routes to choose from, Jones and Rock will ride the 160-mile route from Wellesley to Provincetown.
Both avid cyclers, Jones and Rock say this ride is personal to them as they have watched too many family members, friends and colleagues affected by cancer and other debilitating diseases in recent years.
“The Pan Mass Challenge is an inspiring event and one that Kim and I are committed to do together,” Jones said. “Kim completed her first ride in 2015 and I joined her in 2016 establishing Team IFS. It is awe inspiring every year. Hopefully, over time, we will get ‘closer by the mile’ to a world without cancer.”
Jones and Rock have received several local business sponsorships for their ride, including Semonian Charitable Trust, Nutter, Caswell Mechanical, New England BioLabs, Downey Law Group, Appleton Eye Associates, Groom Construction, Mary Alice Arakelian Foundation and Melrose Oriental Rug.
Each year, they have included embroidered initials on their shirts of those affected by cancer.
“It is deeply personal to us to support this ride, but also to remember and honor those in our IFS family who are fighting or have lost the fight with this disease,” Rock said. “We truly ride for them.”
To support their ride, visit their fundraising page at http://profile.pmc.org/ti0024 or send a check made payable to Pan-Mass Challenge with ID#TI0024 in the subject line to: Stephanie Manuel, Institution for Savings, PO Box 510, Newburyport, MA 01950.
