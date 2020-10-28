Institution for Savings presents new design for expansion

NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings has submitted a new, more residential-looking design for its proposed expansion on State Street that bank officials hope will earn the city's stamp of approval.
The new plans, filed with the planning office Oct. 14, were presented to the Planning Board last week as a "complete redesign" of the project. The design features clapboard-sided buildings with pitched roofs that Lisa Mead, an attorney representing the bank, said are intended to be "reflective of the residential end of the property."
The expansion would allow the bank to increase the number of employees in the building from 23 to 30. The employees who work in the 1980 addition would relocate to the new office space on the second floor of the expansion.
The new design comes after months of complaints raised by a group of neighbors about the size and scale of the proposed building at the corner of Otis Place and Prospect Street.
Mead noted during the Planning Board meeting that the new design features a change in eve height along Prospect Street, from the original 29 feet 8 inches to 25 feet as requested by the Historical Commission and the Planning Board.
The new design also features 62 parking spaces along with features such as "gables, pitches, articulation and various setbacks," all of which help to reduce the design's massing while being consistent with the neighborhood, she said.
"The proposed renovation provides the appropriate design to reflect the residential neighborhood, but does not copy it," Mead said. "The design is not required to be a replica of its setting, but rather be compatible with it. The new design accomplishes this task."
During the meeting last week, the Planning Board gave feedback, with some members still calling for a reduction in the project's size.
Board member Anne Gardner praised the new residential-looking design, but said the project is still too large for the neighborhood.
"I think the architectural design was very, very well done, and what a great effort to incorporate commercial use with a residential appearance ... . I think the concern with the neighborhood is that it's just too big," Gardner said.
Board Chair Bonnie Sontag also asked the bank to find a way to reduce the height and "reduce the feeling, as one walks around the site, of the massiveness."
The plans will be discussed at a Planning Board meeting Nov. 4 when public comment will be taken by the board. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be held remotely via Zoom.
Bank President Mike Jones noted the board made some suggestions that the Fire Department would not allow, including eliminating one of the expansion's two exits and having two levels of underground parking. But Jones said he believes the latest design meets the suggestions made by the city and the neighbors, and that he hopes the project will be approved in November.
"We firmly believe we've met all the requirements and that we've addressed the Planning Board and Historic Commission and the abutters' concerns," Jones said.
There are some people "we'll never be able to please," he said.
"There are some people who want a parking lot ... they want to consider it their open space," Jones added. "That's just completely unfair to the bank."
Despite the bank's effort to consider feedback and city requirements, a group of neighbors posted an eight-minute video online this week, describing the latest design as "still too tall, too big and too much."
In the video, Thomas Kolterjhan, co-president for the Newburyport Preservation Trust, described the plans as a "surprising detriment to the neighborhood."
"I urge the bank to return to its community and preservation roots," Kolterjhan said in the video. "The plan should be altered to embrace the neighborhood, not conflict with it or overwhelm it."
A few neighbors also weighed in on the subject, including Otis Place resident Anne Clausen. She voiced her opposition to the project's scale.
"It's going to loom over the houses in the sizes and styles we currently have, and it's going to do damage to historical Newburyport," she said in the video.
The video accuses the Institution for Savings of having a "disregard for the process and the community," saying that although neighbors have reached out to bank officials, wishing to collaborate, they have received no response from the bank.
It also juxtaposes the situation with the city's development in the mid 20th century when John Pramberg Jr., then the bank's president, "understood the value of working with neighbors to preserve the values of Newburyport's community."
The video also asks whether the bank has considered building on State Street, adding "necessary office space" along with green space at the corner of Otis Place and Prospect Street, or whether it has reconsidered the expansion plans because of changes in work environments that occurred due to the pandemic.
To watch the video: https://vimeo.com/470623279.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
