Institution for Savings reports record net income for 2019

NEWBURYPORT – Institution for Savings corporators and employees recently celebrated the bank’s 200th annual meeting with another record-setting financial year, according to President and CEO Michael Jones.
The meeting was held at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown with 310 corporators and employees in attendance.
Total assets in 2019 reached $3.7 billion, increasing by $247 million or 7% over 2018, according to a press release. Total loans increased $117 million or 4%, reaching $2.8 billion. The growth was primarily fueled by the bank’s residential loan portfolio, which now exceeds $2.2 billion.
The bank reported net operating income of $22.8 million and record net income of $71 million. Total capital increased $72 million and remains strong at $408 million, providing opportunities for future growth and expansion, according to the release. Strong earnings resulted in a return on average assets of 1.99%, which once again places the Institution for Savings at the top of Massachusetts banks.
Jones also reported that in 2019 the bank’s three charitable foundations contributed $2.1 million to local nonprofit organizations and outstanding pledges of $3.5 million.
“Year after year, regardless of the economic conditions, the Institution for Savings continues to report strong earnings,” Jones said. “I believe this is because of our diversified balance sheet, solid capital position and ability to appropriately manage operating costs. Our strong earnings allowed us to continue to pay our depositors the best interest rates in the marketplace, charge the lowest fees and offer our borrowers the most competitive loan rates. More importantly, our ongoing charitable giving greatly benefits so many individuals and families who live and work in our local communities.”
Jones cited a number of milestones for 2019, including the opening of an Amesbury office at 150 Main St. and a Salem office at 6 Paradise Road; recognition by The Daily News as Best Bank (11th consecutive year) and Best Customer Service; recognition by The Salem News as Best Bank; recognition with several Wicked Local Readers’ Choice Awards; and receipt of Banker & Tradesman Banking Choice Awards (northeast Massachusetts) #1 Overall Quality and #1 Customer Service.
Jones also said the bank was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as Top Charitable Giver #33 and #14 Best Places to Work, and was named one of The Boston Globe Top Places to Work (at #19) for the 12th year in a row.
During the meeting, six new corporators were elected: Jeffrey B. Caswell, president of Caswell Mechanical Inc., Newburyport; Melissa A. Dimond, president and executive director of Wellspring House, Gloucester; Frank P. Livas, president and treasurer, Brake & Clutch of Salem; John Maestranzi, manager of Iron Tree Service, Beverly; Jane McNally, director of development of The Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf, Beverly; and Edward Dick, vice president and Realtor, J. Barrett & Co, and owner, Ipswich Mini Storage, Ipswich.
Jones also honored Scott Kirkpatrick of Newburyport with the 2019 President’s Award, given to an employee who consistently goes above and beyond to serve the bank and its customers.
Jones read comments from colleagues in nominating Kirkpatrick including the following: “Every time he walks into the branch, we are greeted with a smile. He is pleasant and extremely talented. We know he can be pulled in many different directions throughout the day, and he never complains. He seems to really enjoy his job each day.” Kirkpatrick’s grandfather, William Carter, was the bank’s secretary (clerk) in the 1960s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.