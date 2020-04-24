NEWBURYPORT — Officials with the Institution for Savings are hoping to push back a public hearing on the bank's expansion plans for its State Street location as they make revisions based on input from neighbors and city officials.
The plans, filed Jan. 8 by bank attorney Lisa Mead, call for a two-story, 8,800-square-foot addition to the bank’s rear structure, which was built in 1980. The original building was constructed in 1872.
The addition – which would include parking on the first floor and offices above – would border Prospect Street and Otis Place.
Earlier this year, residents of the Otis Place neighborhood voiced their concerns with the project's scale and the fact that they were not consulted earlier. More than 40 residents filled a public meeting with bank representatives in February to criticize the expansion, saying it would disrupt the neighborhood.
A major site plan review for the project is scheduled for the Planning Board’s meeting May 6, but bank Senior Vice President Mary Anne Clancy said they plan to request a continuance to have more time to revise the plans based on feedback from the neighborhood as well as Planning Board and Historical Commission members.
“We’re just not ready for the sixth,” Clancy said of the May meeting. “We are following the process that we’ve been following all along, and we will have a plan that’s going to reflect all the input we’ve had.”
Clancy said she doesn't know if the major site plan review would be held remotely during the ban on in-person public meetings, but right now the bank is focusing on dealing with its own issues related to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To be honest, we’re focused on getting our employees back to work and helping local businesses," she said. “Our priority is getting through COVID-19.”
Colleen Turner Secino, who has led the neighborhood group that opposed the bank’s plans, expressed frustration with the Institution for Savings' lack of communication with the group in a letter to the editor published Thursday in The Daily News.
After being informed by a reporter about the likely continuance of the hearing, Secino expressed some relief but said she wished the bank had been more transparent and notified the neighbors directly.
“In today’s day and age, it’s all about transparency,” Secino said. “Talk to us. That’s all we’re asking for.”
The expansion would allow the bank to increase its employees in the building from 23 to 30. The employees who work in the 1980 addition would relocate to the new office space.
The first floor of the 1980 addition would become an archive area for the bank’s historic photos, documents and other materials from the past two centuries, according to bank officials.
For more on the Institution for Savings' expansion plans, visit www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/newburyport-neighbors-oppose-bank-expansion-plans/article_c08c2e44-589d-5641-983f-4197d0c95a2e.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.